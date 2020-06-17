Mayor George Hansel has selected the members of a committee that will examine issues related to racial justice in Keene.
According to the agenda for Thursday's City Council meeting, Hansel has named 10 people to serve on the committee, which he announced earlier this month following protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in the custody of the Minneapolis police on May 25.
Hansel had already announced that Dottie Morris, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion at Keene State College, and Rick Van Wickler, former superintendent of the Cheshire County jail, would co-chair the committee. The other members are:
• Eli Rivera, Cheshire County sheriff
• Catherine Workman, city councilor
• Gail Somers, co-owner of Yahso Jamaican Grille
• Stacey Massiah, student services tutor at Keene High School
• Pierre Morton, executive director of career development at Franklin Pierce University
• Julia Atkins, Keene Board of Education member
• Tia Hockett, community member
• Aditi Saleh, Keene High School student
Hansel also noted that Keene Police Chief Steve Russo and Assistant City Manager Rebecca Landry will serve as staff liaisons for the committee.
The City Council will vote on the nominations at its regular meeting Thursday at 7 p.m., to be held via the teleconferencing application Zoom.