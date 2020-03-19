With the City Council still conducting its regular business, the mayor is asking the public and Keene’s elected officials to participate in the civic process from home.
Mayor George S. Hansel said this morning that he and the “charter officers” — the city manager, clerk and attorney — will be on the second floor of City Hall, as usual, for tonight’s City Council meeting. And while people can physically attend the meeting in the chambers, Hansel said city councilors, staff and members of the public are encouraged to take advantage of remote options instead.
“We’re lucky, in the city, that we’ve deployed technology over the years that's turning out to be helpful in the current circumstances,” he said.
Laptops available for councilors during meetings have a videoconferencing app, WebEx, that they can use to participate in council and committee meetings from home, as can city staff.
City meetings are livestreamed and recorded by Cheshire TV, and Hansel urged members of the public to watch tonight’s meeting on public access channels 1302 or 1303, or on the city’s website at ci.keene.nh.us. (On the “Residents” drop-down menu, click “My City Government,” then click “Meeting Videos” in the horizontal menu bar.)
There’s no public comment at council meetings, unlike committee meetings next week. The details are still being hammered out, but Hansel said the idea right now is that members of the public will be able to call in to committee meetings to provide comments and ask questions.
Anyone with questions about the process can contact Hansel at mayor@ci.keene.nh.us or 357-9805.