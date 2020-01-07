A mattress fire at a Keene apartment Monday night caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, according to the Keene Fire Department.
The fire at 26 Citizens Way was contained and extinguished thanks to the building’s sprinkler system, according to a news release from the department.
Firefighters were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a second-floor apartment in the eight-unit building. The occupants were out of the apartment, and Keene police helped evacuate the two adjacent units, the news release said. The fire was declared under control at 10 p.m.
Three people were displaced by the fire, fire officials said, and the fire alarm worked properly to alert people to leave the building.
Though the fire was contained to a bedroom, there was heat, smoke and water damage on the second floor and water and smoke damage on the first floor, the news release said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Damage to the building and contents is pegged at about $25,000. Part of the Keene Highland Housing complex, it’s a property of Southwestern Community Services.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Lt. John Bates at 757-1863 or jbates@ci.keene.nh.us