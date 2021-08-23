WINCHESTER — A Massachusetts woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle tipped over when it hit a utility pole along Route 119 Friday night, according to local police.
Just after 11 p.m., Amelia Willett, 71, of Chicopee, Mass., was driving west on Hinsdale Road near the Ashuelot Covered Bridge and failed to navigate a curve in the road, according to Winchester police Lt. Jim Fisher. Evidence suggests the Hyundai Sonata entered a drainage ditch, struck a pole, and toppled over onto the driver’s side of the vehicle, Fisher said.
Members of the Winchester Fire Department and DiLuzio Ambulance arrived on the scene and extricated Willett from the vehicle. Fisher said Willett exhibited no signs of trauma but was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for further examination.