JAFFREY — A Massachusetts woman was rescued by helicopter in Monadnock State Park on Sunday afternoon after falling 20 feet, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
Sharon Milinsky, 71, of Newton, was hiking the park's White Dot Trail around 12:10 p.m. when, just above the intersection with White Cross Trail, she fell and suffered "serious injuries to one side of her body," the release says.
Milinsky — who was hiking with her husband and two other people — lost consciousness and initially received aid from the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources' mountain patrol rangers.
Due to the severity of her injuries, Milinsky was taken by medical helicopter just after 2 p.m. to University of Massachusetts' Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
In the release, hikers are reminded to dress appropriately, hike with a partner or group and carry the necessary equipment.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
