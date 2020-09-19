A 54-year-old woman was flown by helicopter to the hospital with injuries Saturday morning when the vehicle she was driving crashed off Route 9 near Whitcombs Mill Road in Keene, authorities said.
She was identified by police Sunday as Janniee Brown of Sunderland, Mass., who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Keene Police Sgt. Christopher Simonds said. Brown was listed Sunday in fair condition at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., a spokeswoman said.
Brown was driving a Hyundai four-door sedan east on Route 9 around 9 a.m. when she appeared to cross the center line and crashed into a row of trees off the west side of the road, Simonds said. Brown did not have any passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Route 9 was closed until about 10:20 a.m. while a UMass Memorial Lifeflight helicopter landed on the road to take Brown to the hospital in Worcester, Mass., Simonds said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.