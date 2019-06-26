The head of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has resigned over a procedural error that allowed the West Springfield truck driver who allegedly killed seven motorcyclists in a New Hampshire crash to continue driving even after being arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in Connecticut.
Erin Deveney, who was hired as acting registrar in March 2015 and made the permanent chief nine months later, resigned Tuesday, the same day Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, pleaded not guilty to seven charges of negligent homicide.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack said in a statement that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles notified the RMV that Zhukovskyy had been arrested last month and that his commercial driver’s license should have been immediately revoked.
But at the same time, she said the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicle also made procedural errors when inputting information about Zhukovskyy’s arrest into the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators messaging system, where registries share information.
“The online communication sent by Connecticut on May 29 did not contain sufficient information to automatically input Zhukovskyy’s OUI (arrest) into his (Massachusetts) driving record and therefore did not automatically trigger the 7-day notification process for his non-commercial license suspension in accordance with Massachusetts law,” she said.
The RMV did receive a notification that called for a manual review, which had not been done by Friday’s crash, Pollack said.
Her statement reads:
“The loss of life in any motor vehicle crash is a terrible tragedy and the massive toll this crash is taking on the families of the seven individuals who lost their lives, many of whom served this country, is impossible to comprehend. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has a responsibility to enforce the laws governing safe operation of vehicles and carries out its mission to the best of its abilities. But in this case, the RMV had not acted on information provided by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about a May 11 incident that should have triggered termination of this individual’s commercial driver’s license. Effective immediately, former MassDOT Chief Operating Officer Jamey Tesler will take over as Acting Registrar of the RMV as I have accepted Registrar Erin Deveney’s resignation. Jamey will lead an in depth review of the Registry’s state-to-state data sharing processes to ensure the RMV acts as quickly as possible on any information shared by other states.”
Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck with an empty trailer designed to tow cars when he crossed over a double yellow line at about 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route 2 and plowed into a group of motorcyclists from the Jarhead Motorcycle Club, a club of U.S. Marine Veterans and their spouses and friends who support other veterans.
Those killed are Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, who were riding together on one bike; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island and New Hampshire residents Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington and Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord. Perry and Oakes were also riding together.
Two Western Massachusetts residents were also injured in the crash. Joshua Morin, 45, of Dalton, is in stable condition in Maine Medical Center and Steve Lewis, 58, of Brimfield, was treated and released from an area hospital after the crash, she said.
According to the May 11 arrest report, East Windsor (Conn.) Police were called to the parking lot of the Walmart on Prospect Hill Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man “revving his truck engine and jumping around.” The caller believed the man was either drunk or on drugs.
The report says Officer David Szabo put Zhukovskyy through a field sobriety test to determine if he was sober enough to operate a vehicle. He failed and was taken into custody, charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The report does not say whether Zhukovskyy was suspected of being drunk or on drugs — only that he was deemed in no condition to drive and was placed under arrest.
After he was booked and had posted a $2,500 bail, police handed Zhukovskyy over to town EMTs, who brought him to Hartford Hospital for evaluation, according to the report. Police were concerned for his safety “due to his suicidal comments and extreme behavior.”
Zhukovskyy was to be arraigned in Enfield Superior Court on May 20 but his case was postponed until today due to a scheduling conflict with his lawyer, court documents said.
In the statement, Pollack also confirmed Zhukovskyy had been cited for drunken driving in 2013, just two months after he received his first driver’s license.