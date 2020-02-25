SHARON — Three Massachusetts residents were transported to the hospital Monday with non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicle crashed on Nashua Road, according to police.
Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said Nashua Road is not salted during the winter and icy conditions were a factor.
Guinard identified the driver as Ruth Arsenault, 68, and the passengers as Mary Arsenault and Michael Arsenault, both 50. All are Winchendon residents. They were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Guinard said their Nissan SUV was heading east on Nashua Road when it crossed the opposite lane, went over an embankment and struck a tree. Police were called to the scene at about 4:15 p.m. The crash was still under investigation as of Tuesday morning, so Guinard could not say whether ice was the sole cause.