A Lowell, Mass., police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who is homeless while he was on duty, officials said.
Kevin Garneau, 49, of Pelham, N.H., has been charged with two counts of rape in connection with the series of sexual assaults, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
Garneau was arraigned Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court. Clerk Magistrate Daniel Flaherty released Garneau on personal recognizance and ordered Garneau to be placed on a GPS monitoring device and to stay away from the alleged victim, the district attorney’s office said.
The alleged assaults happened in 2016, Ryan’s office said in a statement.
The victim was living in a tent in an area of Lowell that was set up to offer shelter to members of the city’s homeless population, the statement said.
Garneau, a 19-year veteran of the department, was working as a part of a community group that was providing assistance to the homeless, including people with substance misuse issues, officials said.
“The defendant is alleged to have entered the victim’s tent and told her there were warrants out for her arrest, but in exchange for her providing sexual services he would not arrest her,” the statement read.
Garneau then sexually assaulted the victim several more times in the following months, the district attorney’s office said.
The victim was addicted to heroin at the time of the alleged rapes, according to The Lowell Sun.
After each incident, Garneau allegedly gave the victim money and told her to get help treating her addiction, the newspaper reported.
Garneau was well-known as a bicycle patrol officer, according to the newspaper.
Lowell police learned of the allegations in January and launched an investigation, the statement said.
At that time, Garneau was assigned to administrative duties, Lowell police said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
The Middlesex district attorney’s office was notified of the situation in May following the internal affairs investigation. Garneau was then placed on administrative leave, Lowell police said.
Garneau is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.
“I’m astonished and deeply disappointed. I acted as soon as we were made aware of these allegations,” Lowell Superintendent of Police Raymond Kelly Richardson said. “This is not what the men and women of the Lowell PD represent. They police legally, respectfully and compassionately.”
Garneau makes $71,296, according to Lowell’s fiscal 2019 budget.
Garneau was indicted by a Middlesex Grand Jury on June 26. He is slated to return to court July 23.