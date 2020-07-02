WINCHESTER — A Massachusetts man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after crashing his four-wheeler at Pisgah State Park, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Fish and Game Sgt. Kevin Bronson said Moises Baez, 23, of Dorchester, was driving too fast near Old Chesterfield Road around 3:30 p.m., became airborne and was launched from the all-terrain vehicle.
A spokesman for Cheshire Medical Center said Wednesday the hospital did not have additional information on Baez’s condition.
Bronson said Baez was four-wheeling with friends but was the only person on his vehicle.
Baez was cited for a violation-level offense, operating to endanger a person, Bronson said, stemming from Baez’s causing injury to himself by operating his four-wheeler in an unsafe manner and creating a situation in which others could have been injured. Bronson said the incident remains under investigation.