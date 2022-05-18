We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
RICHMOND — A Massachusetts man suffered serious injuries in an ATV crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the N.H. Fish & Game Department.
David Gallagher, 39, of Orange, Mass., was riding his ATV on Green Woods Road at around 2:40 p.m., when he veered right, hit a mound of dirt, and the vehicle flipped, Fish & Game said in a news release. Gallagher — who was the ATV's sole occupant — was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his head, face and upper torso, the release says.
DiLuzio Ambulance took Gallagher to the landing zone behind the Richmond Fire Department. From there, he was flown to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
Gallagher was riding with two other people at the time but neither witnessed the crash, according to the release. All three are facing violation-level charges for operating their off-highway recreation vehicles on a public road, the release says.