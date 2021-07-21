Keene police on Tuesday arrested a Gardner, Mass., man who they say stole money from two businesses on West Street the previous night.
Gerard J. Cribbie, 53, was charged with burglary, a felony. He was also charged with criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking, both misdemeanors, according to the Keene police log.
Officers responding to two West Street businesses Tuesday morning found that a window had been broken at Dark Mark Tattoo and that the front door of D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches had been damaged, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said. Both businesses reported money missing, according to a Keene police news release, though police were not available Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning to say how much was allegedly taken and for more information on the charges.
After identifying Cribbie as a suspect from marked bills linked to Dark Mark and learning he was staying at the Keene Inn, officers obtained a search warrant for the motel room and took him into custody without incident, according to the release.
From the search warrant, police found evidence linking Cribbie to the D’Angelo burglary and a July 14 residential burglary, the release states.
Cribbie was held in Cheshire County jail Tuesday and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in superior court, according to the Keene police news release.
Authorities continue to investigate the case, according to the release, and anyone with information is asked to contact Keene Police detectives Andrew Lippincott or Steven LaMears at 357-9820.
Sentinel reporter Caleb Symons contributed to this story.