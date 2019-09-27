Keene police arrested a Massachusetts man Thursday on charges alleging he viewed child pornography at a local business in March, the department said in a news release.
Brian C. Morrison, 59, of Hubbardston, is charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to the news release, issued Thursday.
According to the news release, police seized Morrison’s computer and cellphone March 23, after speaking to witnesses and making their own observations. After a forensic search was conducted with the assistance of the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, police obtained an arrest warrant in May.
They were unable to locate Morrison because he had moved from his Brattleboro apartment, the release said.
Police located Morrison in Massachusetts this week, and he turned himself in to Keene police Thursday afternoon, according to the release.
Morrison is being held without bail at the Cheshire County jail pending his arraignment today in Cheshire County Superior Court.