A Gardner, Mass., man who stole money from two West Street businesses earlier this year pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal charges stemming from those incidents.
Gerard J. Cribbie, 53, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to two counts of burglary, a felony. He will be sentenced to at least 1½ years in prison, though that term will be reduced for his time at the county jail in Keene since his July 20 arrest, court filings show.
Keene police arrested Cribbie at the Keene Inn, where he was staying, in connection with burglaries that had been reported the previous day at Dark Mark Tattoo and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches.
Officers responding to those businesses found a broken window at Dark Mark Tattoo and damage to the D’Angelo front door, Keene police said at the time. In an affidavit later filed in court, Detective Jennifer Truman said employees told police that a cash register with approximately $150 had been taken from D’Angelo and that several dollar bills had been taken from Dark Mark.
Officers identified Cribbie as a suspect after he purchased lottery tickets at a separate West Street business using the cash from Dark Mark, which had that store’s name written on it, Truman wrote.
In a news release announcing Cribbie’s arrest, Keene police said that after searching his motel room, they found evidence also linking him to the D’Angelo burglary and a July 14 residential burglary.