BOSTON — Health officials have tracked 4,450 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 among Massachusetts residents who were fully vaccinated against the disease, including 79 who died.
About 92 percent of the infections in vaccinated residents did not require hospitalization, while 303 people, or 6.8 percent, were hospitalized, according to Department of Public Health data through July 10.
The Boston Herald reported the breakthrough data Tuesday based on a public records request.
DPH said the 79 people who died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated represent 1.78 percent of the 4,450 confirmed breakthrough cases and 0.0019 percent of nearly 4.2 million people fully vaccinated as of July 10.
Health experts have said infections after vaccinations are expected occasionally, but the shots greatly reduce the chances that contracting COVID-19 will lead to serious illness.
Since the pandemic began, DPH has confirmed 665,088 COVID-19 infections in the state and 17,647 deaths, the bulk of which occurred before most residents had access to vaccines, for a fatality rate of nearly 2.7 percent.
The pace of new vaccinations has slowed considerably in recent weeks leading up to and after the June 15 end of the state of emergency.
In the seven-day period ending May 30, the state averaged 41,918 vaccine doses administered per day, but that rate dropped to 10,880 for the seven-day period ending July 2.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has ramped up its focus on more targeted vaccine initiatives, supporting door-knocking campaigns, local outreach and incentive programs such as a state-run “VaxMillions” lottery open only to those who are fully dosed.