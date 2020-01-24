PETERBOROUGH — U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern plans to campaign on behalf of fellow Bay State Democrat Elizabeth Warren in Peterborough this weekend, according to the Warren campaign.
McGovern, who represents Massachusetts’ 2nd Congressional District, plans to kick off canvassing for Warren’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday morning. The event starts at 9 at 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 130, and people can RSVP at https://bit.ly/3aDBXAx.
McGovern is scheduled to launch a similar effort in Concord at noon.
Warren is the senior U.S. senator from Massachusetts. McGovern’s scheduled stops in New Hampshire are part of a slew of surrogate-hosted events for Warren in the Granite State, Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina.