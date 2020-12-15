DUMMERSTON, Vt. — A Charlestown resident was one of six people injured in Sunday evening’s multi-vehicle crash, allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver, that led to part of Interstate 91 being closed for about five hours, according to Vermont State Police.
Daniel Perry, 31, who had been wearing a seatbelt during the crash, was treated for minor injuries at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later discharged, police said Monday. He was driving a GMC Sierra with a 24-foot flatbed trailer, according to police reports.
Bernard J. McDonald, 65, of Westborough, Mass. — who police identified as the wrong-way driver in Sunday’s incident — faces multiple charges. Information provided Tuesday by the state’s attorney indicates McDonald has been charged with one count each of leaving the scene of an accident, excessive speed and eluding law enforcement, as well as two counts of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and 10 counts of reckless endangerment. Conviction could result in fines and/or imprisonment. Arraignment was postponed from Monday to Tuesday afternoon because McDonald remained hospitalized Monday for injuries incurred when the Ford F150 he was driving collided head on with a van.
At about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. State Trooper Ryan Miller, with his lights and siren on, blocked part of the northbound lane with his cruiser, which was then hit by the pickup truck reportedly operated by McDonald, police say.
A short distance away, the truck hit a northbound van head-on, setting off a chain reaction: The van struck a third vehicle (the one operated by Perry), and two other vehicles went into the shoulder, police said.
The driver and three passengers in the 2019 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Driver Zhigud Lin, 34, of China; and passengers Ding Changzhang, 36, of Flushing, N.Y.; Carlos Nabarro, 43, of Mexico; and Yushen Chen, 53, of China were all taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to police. All four had been wearing seatbelts.
The drivers of the vehicles that went into the shoulder were Chandre Pero, 18, of Putney, Vt., who rolled a Subaru sedan to avoid the crash, and Laura Gura, 36, of Williamstown, Mass., driving a Volvo XC60 that was struck by debris, according to Monday’s news release. Pero, Gura and Trooper Miller — all three of whom were also wearing seatbelts — were uninjured.
Police said the Mercedes van was totaled, the flat-bed trailer Perry was hauling sustained significant damage; the Subaru was left with driver’s-side damage due to its rolling; the Volvo had minor grill and radiator damage; and the police Ford Explorer had damage to its driver’s side-mirror and scratching to its side.
McDonald suffered a dislocated hip and facial lacerations, and the truck he was driving was totaled, according to police.
Anyone who saw any part of the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police’s Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.