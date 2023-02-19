A Massachusetts man sought by authorities following a domestic disturbance in Marlborough early Saturday morning was arrested hours later after leading police on a pursuit.
At approximately 1:13 a.m., troopers with the N.H. State Police responded to a domestic disturbance complaint at a residence in Marlborough.
It was reported that Mark Descoteaux, of Pepperell, Mass., was intoxicated and damaged property before leaving the residence prior to the arrival of authorities. Once on the scene, troopers determined that the damage was in excess of $1,500 and issued a "be on the lookout" (BOL) alert for Descoteaux to neighboring agencies, according to a news release issued by the N.H. Department of Safety.
At approximately 2:36 a.m. Trooper Troy Couillard was on Route 101 in Peterborough when he located the vehicle shared in the BOL alert. Couillard attempted to stop the vehicle, but Descoteaux did not comply. As a result, a motor vehicle pursuit was initiated and Descoteaux drove further into Peterborough where officers from the Peterborough Police Department were able to successfully deploy stop sticks and deflate the two front tires.
The pursuit came to an end when Descoteaux turned down a driveway on a dead-end back road in Temple. The 33-year-old was arrested and transported to Cheshire County House of Corrections on charges of criminal mischief, breach of bail, disobeying an officer, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, operating after suspension and possession of controlled drugs.
Descoteaux was released on personal recognizance bail for the driving offenses and is scheduled to appear in Jaffrey District Court Feb. 28. He was also held without bail for criminal mischief and is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire Superior Court on Feb. 21.
