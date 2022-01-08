Police
Metro Creative Connection

WALPOLE — Police are investigating an attempted theft of a Mascoma Bank ATM early Saturday morning, the bank said in a news release.

The incident at the bank branch happened at 4:20 a.m., and police were called around the same time, according to Mascoma Bank Security Officer Pete Begin.

The ATM was found in the back of a U-Haul truck “very nearby,” shortly after the attempted theft was reported, Begin said. He declined to specify where the truck was found.

There is surveillance footage of the attempted theft, he said, but as of Saturday morning he said no arrests had been made and there were no named suspects.

The Sentinel could not immediately reach Walpole police for comment Saturday morning.

Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly.

Tags