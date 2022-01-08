top story Mascoma Bank reports attempted theft of ATM in Walpole By Molly Bolan Sentinel Staff Molly Bolan Jan 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Connection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WALPOLE — Police are investigating an attempted theft of a Mascoma Bank ATM early Saturday morning, the bank said in a news release.The incident at the bank branch happened at 4:20 a.m., and police were called around the same time, according to Mascoma Bank Security Officer Pete Begin.The ATM was found in the back of a U-Haul truck “very nearby,” shortly after the attempted theft was reported, Begin said. He declined to specify where the truck was found. There is surveillance footage of the attempted theft, he said, but as of Saturday morning he said no arrests had been made and there were no named suspects.The Sentinel could not immediately reach Walpole police for comment Saturday morning. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Pete Begin Police Bank Criminal Law Atm Mascoma Bank Incident Suspect Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene convenience store robbed Friday2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightKeene teenager faces long road to recovery after rollover crashPolice: Women who died in Thursday crash were from Charlestown, AlsteadPolice: Domestic disturbance leads to non-fatal shooting in SullivanVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros.Former Keene resident pleads guilty to CARES Act fraudPho Keene Great changes name following legal battleWestmoreland couple welcomes first local baby of 2022Claremont man killed in Newport crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.