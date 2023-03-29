MARLOW — Dan Reed received 10 write-in votes Tuesday for a three-year term on the selectboard. No one had filed for the seat.
There were also no filings for a number of other town offices, but voters wrote in candidates to fill the seats. For a three-year term as trustee of trust funds, Eric Parenti received four write-in votes. There was a three-way tie, with one vote apiece, among Marcia Levesque, Patricia Little and Edward White for a three-year term on the advisory budget committee. Tom Fuschetto received one write-in vote for a two-year term on the advisory budget committee.
Fuschetto also was one of three people receiving one vote apiece for the one-year term on the advisory budget committee, along with Dan Reed and Edward White.
Linda Fuerderer tallied 22 write-in votes for a three-year term as a trustee of the library, and Gayle Rosa received 15 write-in votes for a two-year term as trustee of the library.
For the one-year term on the road committee, four people received one vote apiece: Garry Kenyon, Mark Luth, Adam Plumb and Edward White. Wendy Durant tallied 20 write-in votes for a three-year term as cemetery trustee.
The person receiving the most write-in votes is declared the winner, but must also accept the position. If not, it becomes a vacancy that the appointing authority needs to fill, according to Secretary of State David Scanlan. In the event of a tie, town clerks hold a tiebreaker process, which can include candidates drawing straws or picking the high card in a deck of cards.
Voters also passed two zoning amendments, including one to categorize the center of Marlow as a historic area, rather than a historic district that carries with it certain regulations.
Elected without contest: Anthony Davis, sexton, one year; Anthony Davis, advisory budget committee, three years; Jeanne Kennedy, trustee of the library, three years; Anthony Davis, road committee, three years.
About 11 percent of registered voters turned out for the election. Marlow held its town business meeting on March 18. Elections were postponed from March 14 due to the nor'easter.
