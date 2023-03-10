MARLOW — Marlow School District voters will consider a budget of $2.3 million, and a request to allocate funds for financing reconstruction to John D. Perkins Academy, at next week’s town meeting.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,342,931. If the budget passes, the district would need to raise $1,243,898 in local property taxes, up $25,236, or 2.1 percent, according to the school board.
This year’s budget proposal is down $4,832 from the $2,347,763 budget voters approved last year, or about 0.21 percent.
Also on the warrant: The district requests that $25,000 from unassigned fund balance be deposited in the capital reserve fund dedicated to construction or reconstruction of the buildings and grounds at John D. Perkins Academy.
Another article asks for permission to raise $10,000 for the over-budget tuition expendable trust fund. The purpose of this fund is to pay for any regular or special education tuition.
If there’s not enough money in the undesignated fund balance for both articles, the capital reserve fund would receive the surplus. Any additional surplus would go to the tuition expendable trust fund. No money would be raised from new taxes.
