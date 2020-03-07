Operating budget: $700,189, up $8,825, or about 1.3 percent, from the $691,364 approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Voters will again be asked to authorize the tax collector to give a 2 percent cash discount to all residents who pay property taxes in full within 10 business days after bills are issued. Voters will also be asked to modify the elderly exemption from property tax.
Also on the warrant: The big-ticket item on this year’s warrant is the proposed Baine Road culvert replacement. Voters will be asked to appropriate $165,110 for the project. Voters will also be asked to adopt a noise ordinance.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the John D. Perkins Academy, 919 Route 10
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., John D. Perkins Academy