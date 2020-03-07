Operating budget: $2,362,084, up $281,946, or about 13.6 percent, from the $2,080,138 budget voters approved last year.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.
Hot topic: Two residents have been disseminating information about a planned amendment to cut $195,000 from the budget. Their proposal includes eliminating pre-K, reducing staff hours and combining three classrooms. Their effort comes on the heels of last year's school budget hike of more than 30 percent.
Also on the warrant: Voters will be asked if they wish to create a capital reserve fund for construction work at the John D. Perkins Sr. Academy and add $5,000 to the account.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 2 to 7 p.m., Perkins Academy
Meeting: Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m., Perkins Academy's multi-purpose room, 919 Route 10