MARLOW — Town residents will consider this year’s school district warrant over the course of two virtual meetings, beginning tonight, before voting on the warrant March 13.
Here’s a look at the Marlow School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The district’s proposed $2,274,561 operating budget is 3.6 percent less than the $2,359,254 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles include adding $50,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund and $10,000 to the over-budget tuition expendable trust fund using any money from the district’s unassigned fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year.
Contested races: None
School district meeting: Because of the pandemic, Marlow isn’t holding its usual in-person school district meeting this year. Residents will vote for school district officers at the polls Tuesday, March 9, from 2 to 7 p.m. at John D. Perkins, Sr. Academy, but discussion of the warrant will take place during two virtual meetings, the first of which begins today at 6 p.m.
Information for how to view the event remotely on Zoom is available on the district website at mlw.sau29.org. After that meeting, voters will have until the end of the day Sunday, March 7, to submit questions and comments, which will be addressed at a subsequent meeting March 10 at 6 p.m.
Residents will vote on the warrant Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Perkins Academy, where one voter at a time will be allowed in the school’s multipurpose room.