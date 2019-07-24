MARLOW — In a meeting that was at times tense and at others lighthearted, about 65 people gathered at the John D. Perkins Sr. Academy Monday for an informational session about the steep increase in the school district’s budget this year.
Marlow resident Richard Lammers said the meeting was scheduled after he and Barry Corriveau submitted a petition asking the Marlow School Board to do so. Corriveau is also a town selectman but has said he is pursuing this issue as a town taxpayer.
The school district’s $2,080,138 operating budget that voters approved in March — up $508,818, or 32.4 percent, from the $1,571,320 budget approved the year before — is estimated to result in a tax increase of about $1,200 per $200,000 of assessed value. In March, Marcia Levesque, then-chairwoman of the school board, attributed much of the climb to out-of-district placements of a handful of children with special needs.
School districts are required by state law to find and pay for alternative arrangements for children whose needs cannot be met within the district, which can sometimes result in widely fluctuating special education costs from year to year. An influx of students in the Surry School District caused a similar, though less severe, budget jump this year.
But draft minutes from a June 3 Marlow School Board meeting show that two residents who identified themselves as guardians of students with special needs said these children will no longer require out-of-district placements for the upcoming school year, leading others in attendance to ask if any adjustment could be made to the budget.
For several minutes at the beginning of Monday’s meeting, board Chairwoman Christie Smith answered those questions.
She explained that due to federal laws related to student information, the board cannot answer questions that would violate students’ privacy or publicly identify them. The school board cannot revise a budget that has already been approved by voters, she said, but if there is a budget surplus at the end of the school year, it will be used as revenue the following year to lower the local tax rate.
Corriveau told the board that he and Lammers plan to circulate a second petition calling for a special meeting to vote on reducing the 2019-20 budget. According to RSA 197:3, a special meeting can be called in the event that an “emergency” budget appropriation is necessary, but the governing body must petition the superior court for permission to do so.
Alison Minutelli, the district’s legal counsel, said Monday that she thinks it’s unlikely the court would consider such a request an “emergency expenditure” as the law requires.
Lammers questioned what the board would consider an emergency, noting the inability of some town residents to pay their tax bills. In March, Executive Administrator Jacqui Fay said the town is owed about $200,000 in overdue taxes.
“What would the number [of families affected] have to be to where it would be urgent for you to at least try? Would it be five families, 10 families, 20 families, 30 families?” he asked. “I don’t expect you to answer that, but you know what the answer is to Barry and I? One.”
Another resident, Donna Chase, argued it is only a matter of time before another student with special needs comes to the district, which could cause the budget to continue to fluctuate.
“Even if it were [going to work], and we were to get a break, when that next student comes in — and it is ‘when’ — the state of New Hampshire is going to say, ‘We don’t care.’ And we’re going to be back here doing this all over again, and we’re going to be having to increase, and we’re going to have to have that budget go up and down and up and down,” Chase said. “... I really hope people really, really think about this before they support going to court.”
Several attendees zeroed in on the school district’s long-term outlook, with discussion of reserve funds that were drained at town meeting this year to offset a budget deficit, leaving the district without a safety net for future years. Resident Maria Baril questioned why efforts have not been focused on making change at the state level.
“If a person who has special needs comes, you cannot go tell them, ‘No, you cannot move here because we have people who have had trouble paying their taxes.’ You can’t. You can’t. So we have our hands tied,” Baril said. “So all this energy — why can’t it be spent trying to get the state to change the funding?”
Her comments were met with applause from other attendees. N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert H. Malay responded that though the budget proposed by the Legislature this year included increases to education funding, Gov. Chris T. Sununu vetoed that budget.
Since Sununu’s veto in June, the state has been operating on a continuing resolution — essentially the previous budget — until a two-year budget is approved.
“If you want to channel this energy, it would be my recommendation that you reach out to your lawmakers, your House representatives, your Senate representatives, and let them know how you feel about that veto of the budget, because it did provide additional funding sources to local school districts,” Malay said.
Local districts have also challenged the state’s level of education funding through a lawsuit filed in March by the ConVal Regional School District, which alleged the state has not met its constitutional obligation to fund an “adequate education.” In June, a superior court judge ruled in favor of the districts — a group that also includes the Winchester, Monadnock Regional and Mascenic Regional districts — but didn’t award the immediate boost in funding they had sought.
Over Monday’s hour-and-a-half-long meeting, attendees asked a range of questions, from logistical queries about capital reserve funds to hypothetical budget scenarios. At times, Smith asked speakers to refrain from making comments rather than asking questions, or to stop talking over one another.
Though there were moments of tension, there were also softer moments. As the meeting came to a close, resident Matthew Elkan thanked his fellow taxpayers for paying for his child’s education.
“I just hope that I live long enough to pay for the education of some of your kids, some of you who are younger than me and have younger kids than I do. I hope I live long enough so when my kid is graduated, I’ll be paying for your kids,” Elkan said. “That’s my hope.”