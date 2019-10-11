MARLOW — A special voting meeting on a proposal to reduce the Marlow School District’s 2019-20 budget has been scheduled for Wednesday.
The meeting was planned after town residents petitioned the Marlow School Board for a chance to lower the budget by $250,000. The $2,080,138 operating budget school district voters approved in March — up $508,818, or 32.4 percent, from the $1,571,320 budget approved the year before — is estimated to result in a tax increase of about $1,200 per $200,000 of assessed value.
The increase has been attributed in large part to out-of-district placements of a handful of children with special needs. School districts are required by state law to find and pay for alternative arrangements for children whose needs cannot be met within the district, which can sometimes result in widely fluctuating special education costs from year to year.
But minutes from a June school board meeting show that two residents who identified themselves as guardians of students with special needs said those children would no longer require out-of-district placements this school year. This led others in attendance to ask if any adjustment could be made to the budget.
In August, Marlow residents Richard Lammers and Barry Corriveau filed a complaint in Cheshire County Superior Court asking permission to hold a special meeting.The judge dismissed the complaint on the grounds that it wasn’t filed by the district or school board.
A meeting can still be held, but without court approval, state law requires that 50 percent of the district’s registered voters be in attendance for a vote to take place. Marlow has more than 500 registered voters, so more than 250 must attend Wednesday’s meeting for a vote to be valid, according to Corriveau.
Not all townspeople have supported the effort to modify the budget. At a July special informational meeting on the issue, some questioned the wisdom of going to court to ask to lower the budget, arguing that unexpected expenses could arise during the year, and the tax rate could continue to fluctuate in future years as students move in and out of the district.
At that meeting, the school board said any budget surplus at the end of the school year would be used as revenue the following year to lower the local tax rate. According to draft minutes from a public hearing held last week in advance of the special meeting, the district expects to have a surplus of $80,000 at the end of the school year.
Wednesday’s special meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at the John D. Perkins Sr. Academy.