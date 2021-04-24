MARLOW — Town residents approved the entire warrant during their annual town meeting Saturday, according to Marlow's town clerk.
Rather than holding a traditional sit-down meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Marlow — like other area towns — decided to have all the warrant articles voted on by ballot.
One hundred five of the town's 630 voters cast their ballot at John D. Perkins Elementary School.
Among other votes, residents joined several other area communities in approving the installation of a fiber-optic broadband network throughout town. Marlow's project will total $1,495,100.
Of that, $1,017,200 will be raised through municipal bonds, to be paid back with user fees. The remainder will be paid by Consolidated Communications.
The article, which needed a two-thirds majority to pass, was approved 104-1, according to Town Clerk Mary Avery.
Voters also approved of the town's $733,394 operating budget, up $33,205 from the budget voters accepted last year.
Residents also added money to several capital reserve funds, including $10,000 for the fire truck and ambulance capital reserve fund; $5,000 for the fire uniform and protective equipment capital reserve fund; and $2,500 for the fire and ambulance repair expendable trust fund.