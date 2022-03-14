MARLOW — Voters passed the entire warrant in less than an hour during Saturday’s annual town meeting, with just one amendment.
Selectboard Chairman Bob Allen said the only change added $1,500 to the library’s budget, which was requested for more programming. The amendment — raising the budget to $19,901 — passed.
Other articles that got the green light from residents Saturday include this year’s proposed budget of $886,404, roughly a 20 percent increase over last year’s figure of $733,394.
Allen told The Sentinel earlier this month that the increase was driven by a few factors. In addition to a rise in insurance costs, the town is looking to hire a part-time assistant to the executive administrator to begin training before the current administrator retires in the coming years.
The town also has a candidate for a second part-time police officer who needs to attend the police academy, which also affected the budget, Allen said.
Additionally on Saturday, voters OK’d reducing the town’s conservation commission from five members to two and changing the town treasurer’s status from salaried to hourly.
Voters also approved allocating money to the following funds: $25,000 to the road improvements expendable trust fund; $10,000 to the fire truck and ambulance capital reserve fund; and $2,000 to the information technology equipment replacement expendable trust fund.
