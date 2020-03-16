MARLOW — Voters approved a $700,189 operating budget, as well as money for a road project, at Marlow’s annual town meeting Saturday.
A total of 43 people attended the session at the John D. Perkins Academy, according to Moderator Kenneth R. Dassau, who described the proceedings as low-key and cordial.
Attendees OK’d $165,110 for a culvert-replacement project on Baine Road, with 75 percent of the money to come from funds already awarded to the town through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The remaining $41,228 will be drawn from Marlow’s Road Improvement Expendable Trust Fund.
Another proposal to win voters’ approval requested $172,300 to buy a new defibrillator, fill station and 11 self-contained breathing apparatuses, with 95 percent to be paid for through money already awarded through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The other $8,205 will be paid for with money from expendable trust funds dedicated to fire equipment replacement and fire uniforms/protective equipment.
As they have in the past, voters opted to allow the tax collector to give a 2 percent discount on property taxes paid no later than 10 business days after they’ve been issued. And they adopted a noise ordinance, which Dassau said voters amended to be in effect Sundays through Thursdays, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Residents agreed to put a total of $67,500 into five different capital reserve and expendable trust funds, to appropriate $13,000 for the annual payment of Marlow’s cyclical revaluation and to modify the elderly exemption from property tax as follows: $55,000 for ages 65 to 75, $90,000 for ages 75 to 80, and $110,000 for ages 80 and older.
The budget voters passed Saturday is up $8,825, or about 1.3 percent from the sum approved last year, although operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes. That is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.