MARLOW — Town residents will vote Tuesday on Marlow’s officers, after annual elections were pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Odd Fellows Lodge.
Residents will vote on the rest of the warrant April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John D. Perkins Elementary School.
Drive-thru and in-person voting will be available on both dates.
Here’s a look at Marlow’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $733,394, up $33,205, or 4.7 percent, from the $700,189 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to raise $1,495,100 to install a fiber-optic network serving residential and business locations, with $1,017,200 to be paid through a bond and $477,900 to be paid by Consolidated Communications. User fees from Consolidated customers, rather than tax dollars, would pay back the bond. A three-fifths majority is required for the article to pass.
Contested races: None.
