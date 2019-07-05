MARLOW — Nearly four months after Marlow School District voters approved a sharp budget increase for 2019-20, the issue continues to raise concerns among the town’s residents.
An informational meeting on the budget is slated for later this month.
In March, voters approved an operating budget of $2,080,138, up $508,818, or 32.4 percent, over the $1,571,320 budget voters approved the year before. At the time, Marcia Levesque, then-chairwoman of the school board, attributed much of the steep increase to out-of-district placements of a handful of children with special needs.
School districts are required by state law to find and pay for alternative arrangements for children whose needs cannot be met within the district, which can sometimes result in widely fluctuating special education costs from year to year. An influx of students in the Surry School District caused a similar, though less severe, budget jump this year.
But after information recently came to light suggesting those funding needs may have changed in Marlow since the annual meeting, some town residents are questioning whether the budget could be reduced before town tax rates are set in October.
Last month, Marlow resident Richard Lammers and Selectman Barry Corriveau began collecting signatures for a petition asking the Marlow School Board to hold a special informational meeting about the district’s budget.
According to Lammers, the petition was spurred by comments at the board’s June 3 meeting. Minutes from that meeting show that two town residents who identified themselves as guardians of students with special needs spoke during the public input portion of the agenda.
Both of them said the students would no longer require out-of-district placements for the upcoming school year, leading residents in attendance to ask whether any adjustment could be made to the budget.
But the board did not respond to attendees’ questions, Lammers said.
Christie Smith, chairwoman of the school board, said Wednesday that she can’t confirm whether out-of-district placement needs have changed because she cannot provide information about individual students due to privacy concerns.
“We are having this meeting to provide some clarity and some feedback,” she said. “... And yes, there are a lot of privacy concerns, so we’ve invited our legal counsel to attend so that we can follow all the laws and procedures as far as individual students.”
Residents petitioned for the meeting under RSA 197:2, which allows district voters to call for such a meeting with at least 50 signatures. Lammers said he and Corriveau gathered 65 signatures from town residents.
“It’s out there in the public domain now. So we’re simply saying, we believe there’s been a change, have you confirmed that, and if so, are you willing to revisit the budget and basically look at a possible significant reduction?” Lammers said.
Smith declined to comment on the process for altering a budget that has already been passed, again stating that the meeting’s purpose is to discuss the budget approved in March and answer questions residents have moving forward.
“I’m sure there is a process for it, but I’m not going to get into that right now,” she said.
According to RSA 197:3, a special meeting can be called in the event that an “emergency” budget appropriation is necessary, but the governing body must petition the superior court for permission to do so.
Lammers said he believes the tax impact of the approved budget increase — estimated at roughly $1,200 per $200,000 of assessed property value — would constitute an emergency.
“There are already people in town who are in danger of losing their homes because of their inability to pay taxes,” Lammers said. “So, we don’t see the justification for approving a tax increase or going forward with the current tax increase if in fact there’s a significant reduction that can take place and there’s time to do it.”
He also acknowledged that the issue has been controversial among local residents, but stressed that the intent of the petition was not to cause “this tremendous divisiveness.”
“We’re not anti-special needs, we’re not anti-education. We fully support providing a quality education for everyone who comes to Marlow,” Lammers said. “What we’re against is unnecessary tax increase, and that’s the bottom line.”
The special informational meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the John D. Perkins Sr. Academy in Marlow.