MARLOW — Residents approved the Marlow School District’s entire warrant Saturday during its annual business meeting.
There are 642 registered voters in Marlow, and 52 cast ballots at John D. Perkins Sr. Academy from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Articles that won voters’ approval include the district’s $2,274,561 operating budget proposal, which is $84,693, or 3.6 percent, below the budget voters approved last year. The article passed 40-12.
The addition of $50,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund was also approved, 36-15, as was adding $10,000 to the over-budget tuition expendable trust fund using any money from the district’s unassigned fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year. The latter article passed 36-16.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district opted out of its traditional sit-down meeting, and instead residents voted on the entire warrant by ballot. Marlow residents will vote on the town’s warrant and elect town officers during two drive-thru voting days next month.
Elections
Saturday’s voting on the school district warrant followed the district’s annual elections Tuesday, when residents chose several officers in uncontested races. As previously reported, the position of school district clerk — for which no one ran on this year’s ballot — saw a tie, with four people receiving two write-in votes apiece.
Incumbent Clerk Beth LaFreniere, who was one of the four, said she drew a name out of a hat Saturday afternoon to determine a winner.
The person chosen did not want the position, according to LaFreniere. She said she now must appoint someone for the role, which she plans to do next week.