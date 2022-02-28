MARLOW — Residents are set to consider this year’s school district warrant, including a $2.3 million budget proposal and a collective-bargaining agreement with the Marlow Education Association, at next Thursday’s annual meeting.
Budget proposal: The district’s proposed $2,319,306 operating budget is $44,745, or 2 percent more than the $2,274,561 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles:
A three-year contract proposal between the school district and the Marlow Education Association will be considered, with an estimated $13,457 increase in salaries and benefits next year and a total increase of $35,724.
Voters will be asked to add $10,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund, and $5,000 to the over-budget tuition expendable trust fund using any money from the district’s unassigned fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year.
Contested races: None.
School district meeting: Marlow residents are scheduled to vote for school district officers on Tuesday, March 8, when polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Perkins Academy. Voters will gather again for the annual school district meeting, slated for Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in the same location.
