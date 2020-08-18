MARLOW — Students at John D. Perkins Academy will begin the school year with a mix of in-person and online instruction on Sept. 10.
The Marlow School Board on Monday unanimously approved the N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Comprehensive Opening Plan, which calls for about half of the school’s students to attend in-person classes on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half to come to school on Tuesdays and Fridays, leaving Wednesdays for schools to undergo a deep cleaning while students learn remotely.
Perkins Academy enrolls students in kindergarten through 6th grade. Older students from Marlow attend Keene Middle School, and then Keene High School.
Marlow families can also choose fully remote classes taught by SAU 29 staff members if they are not comfortable sending their children back to school under the hybrid model. The school board also voted Monday to delay the start of the school year to Sept. 10, aligning it with the other districts of SAU 29, which also covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson and Westmoreland. The synchronized school calendar will allow students who choose the fully remote option to start on the same day as their peers who plan to return to school under a hybrid model.
The Marlow board’s decision means that all but one district in SAU 29 has adopted some sort of hybrid reopening plan. The Marlborough School Board voted last Monday to begin the year fully in-person.
Public schools statewide transitioned to remote learning in mid-March due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and remained that way through the end of the school year. After Gov. Chris Sununu released the state’s reopening guidance on July 14, largely leaving final decisions up to individual school districts, public schools throughout the Monadnock Region have worked toward finalizing their reopening plans.
The Marlow School Board initially voted to start the new academic year fully remotely, a decision that came near the end of a seven-hour meeting of all seven SAU 29 districts on Aug. 6. After that meeting, though, school board member Kayla Dooley said she heard from lots of district staff members and parents who wanted to return with at least some in-person instruction.
“I feel like we would be doing a great disservice, given all of that feedback, to essentially ignore it and go the opposite way,” Dooley said during Monday’s meeting, which was held at Perkins Academy and also broadcast live via Zoom.
Board member Karin Asseng added that the hybrid model is not ideal, but does give Perkins Academy students and staff time to adjust to new routines, such as the hybrid schedule and the SAU 29 plan’s requirement that all students and staff wear masks in school, while they work toward the goal of getting all students back to in-person learning.
“This gives us the best chance to what we really want, which is to have all the kids here,” Asseng said.
Board Chairwoman Christie Smith added that she hopes to collaborate regularly with SAU 29 administrators to re-evaluate the possibility of returning to fully on-site instruction, an idea that Superintendent Robert Malay welcomed.
“I think the more input that we have along the way, the better our plans will become,” Malay said.
SAU 29 will offer a fully remote learning option for families who do not feel comfortable sending their children back to any in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. SAU 29 staff members will teach these remote classes, Malay announced during the SAU-wide meeting on Aug. 6.
Now that the Marlow School Board has adopted a hybrid model, Perkins Academy Principal Daniel Cherry said he will send letters to families as soon as Tuesday, asking whether they will send students back to school or keep them at home. This will help SAU 29 determine how many staff members they need to teach remote classes.