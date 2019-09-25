MARLOW — A public hearing on a proposal to reduce the Marlow School District’s 2019-20 budget has been scheduled for Monday.
The hearing was planned after town residents petitioned the Marlow School Board for a special meeting to try to lower the budget by $250,000. A special meeting to vote on the issue has tentatively been scheduled for Oct. 14, according to draft minutes from a Sept. 9 meeting of the school board.
The $2,080,138 operating budget school district voters approved in March — up $508,818, or 32.4 percent, from the $1,571,320 budget approved the year before — is estimated to result in a tax increase of about $1,200 per $200,000 of assessed value.
The increase has been attributed in large part to out-of-district placements of a handful of children with special needs. School districts are required by state law to find and pay for alternative arrangements for children whose needs cannot be met within the district, which can sometimes result in widely fluctuating special education costs from year to year.
But minutes from a June school board meeting show that two residents who identified themselves as guardians of students with special needs said those children will no longer require out-of-district placements this school year. This led others in attendance to ask if any adjustment could be made to the budget.
Last month, Marlow residents Richard Lammers and Barry Corriveau filed a complaint in Superior Court asking permission to hold a special meeting for an “emergency” budget appropriation. The judge dismissed the complaint on the grounds that it wasn’t filed by the district or school board.
A meeting can still be held, but without court approval, state law requires that 50 percent of the district’s registered voters be in attendance for a vote to take place. Marlow has more than 500 registered voters, so more than 250 must attend the October meeting for a vote to be valid, according to Corriveau.
The public hearing is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at the John D. Perkins Sr. Academy. A special school board meeting will precede the hearing at 5:30 p.m.