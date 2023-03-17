MARLOW — Residents approved the school district’s $2.3 million budget and requests to allocate money to a reserve fund and trust fund during Thursday’s annual meeting.
School board Chair Christie Smith said she was excited to see 20 people attend, the biggest crowd at the meeting in years.
The 2023-24 budget of $2,342,931 was approved with no opposition and is down $4,832 from the $2,347,763 budget voters OK’d last year, or about 0.21 percent.
“We do our best every year to create a balanced budget, and address the needs of students, the community and the overall needs of school,” Smith said.
Voters also agreed to deposit $25,000 in the capital reserve fund dedicated to construction or reconstruction of the buildings and grounds at John D. Perkins Academy in Marlow, which teaches children through 6th grade. Students then attend Keene Middle School and Keene High School.
Smith said the money is being put into the account to help pay for any costly maintenance projects that may arise at the school. There is currently $55,617 in the fund.
Voters also approved raising $10,000 for the over-budget tuition expendable trust fund, which can be used to pay for unexpected student tuition costs to the Keene schools or out-of-district special education.
School district elections, which were postponed from March 14, will be held Tuesday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Perkins Academy. There are no contested races this year.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.