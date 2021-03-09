MARLOW — Residents elected several school-district officers Tuesday, all of whom ran on the ballot without opposition.
Jessica Mack was elected to a three-year term on the school board, Kenneth Dassau to a two-year term as moderator and Donna Chase to a two-year term as treasurer.
For a two-year term as school district clerk — a position for which no candidate filed — write-in votes yielded a four-way tie. Beth LaFreniere, Jeanne Kennedy, Linda McCracken and Beth Willey each received two votes.
After voting in Tuesday's annual school-district election at John D. Perkins Sr. Academy Tuesday, voters will return to the school to vote on the school-district warrant Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic, Marlow School District isn't holding its usual in-person meeting this year, and voters will be allowed one into the school's multipurpose room one at a time.