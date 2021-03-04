MARLOW — Like some other area communities, Marlow has postponed its town meeting until next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marlow will likewise hold its annual town elections in April.
Marlow is splitting its voting over two days, according to Executive Administrator Jacqui Fay.
Ballot voting for the town’s elected officials will be held April 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Odd Fellows Lodge. The site will offer both drive-thru and in-person voting, Fay said.
Another round of voting will be held on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John D. Perkins Elementary School on the remaining warrant articles, which will be done on a separate ballot. Both drive-thru and in-person voting will be available, according to Fay.
Prior to voting, the town will be hosting two virtual information sessions — on April 1 and April 8, both at 7 p.m. — to present the warrant and to take public comment.