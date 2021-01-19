STODDARD — Residents can retrieve their mail from the Marlow post office while Mill Village Country Store in Stoddard is closed since its staff may have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Mail and packages intended for Mill Village — where some Stoddard residents have mailboxes — will be held in Marlow until the country store resumes mail service, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesman Steve Doherty.
Stoddard residents picking up their mail from the Marlow post office — approximately a 10-minute drive from Mill Village — should bring identification and see the clerk at the retail counter, Doherty told The Sentinel in an email Monday evening.
“One way or another, we’ll make sure customers have access to their mail until the store reopens,” he wrote.
Mill Village announced in a Facebook post Sunday morning that it had closed temporarily so staff can quarantine after they may have come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The store on Route 123 will likely reopen around Jan. 25, owner Dale Smith said in a voicemail greeting.
Smith could not be reached Monday for more information about the closure.
There was no postal service on the federal holiday Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Marlow post office employees planned to contact Mill Village Tuesday morning to confirm the store remains closed, according to Doherty. However, mail service to the country store could resume before it reopens fully if someone is there to receive deliveries and residents can access their boxes, he said.