MARLOW — An effort to lower the Marlow School District’s 2019-20 budget by $250,000 failed Wednesday night at a tense meeting fueled by frustration over rising taxes.
The special school-district meeting was an attempt to revise the budget voters passed during town meeting season in March. Because of how it was convened, state law required an exceedingly high turnout for the vote to matter. Essentially, the article would pass only if at least half the voters in town showed up and cast ballots — 278, according to officials — and a majority voted yes.
The article to lower the budget did garner a majority of those present, 67-39. But the total of 106 votes fell far short of the necessary threshold, and so the budget remains at $2,080,138.
The unusual meeting was prompted by the large increase in this year’s school district budget. The budget, approved by voters in March, rose about $500,000, or 32.4 percent, from the $1,571,320 budget adopted a year earlier.
The anticipated increase in the tax rate amounts to $5.36 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to Scott Lazzaro, the business manager for School Administrative Unit 29, which includes Marlow. Though lower than previous estimates, it’s still a substantial hike, amounting to $1,072 on a $200,000 home.
The budget increase has been attributed in large part to the out-of-district placements of a handful of children with special needs. But two people who identified themselves as guardians of such students said at a June school board meeting that those children would no longer need such placements.
That sparked interest among some residents in trying to lower the budget via a special school-district meeting.
Town residents Richard Lammers and Barry Corriveau petitioned the Cheshire County Superior Court for permission to hold such a meeting, but a judge dismissed the petition because it hadn’t been filed by the school district or school board. Corriveau, a town selectman, has said he is pursuing this as a private taxpayer.
Wednesday’s meeting was a result of a petition they submitted to the school board.
Lammers said before the meeting that many in town already have a hard time paying taxes, and he believes the school district doesn’t need the full amount appropriated in March because Marlow reportedly no longer needs to pay for special placements for those two kids.
“You shouldn’t take money out of people’s pockets that you really don’t need,” he said.
Administrators said they’re unable to confirm whether particular children have come or gone, for privacy reasons. But they presented statistics Wednesday showing that the district does not have $250,000 to spare. As of Sept. 30, Marlow had six more middle-school and high-school kids than it had budgeted for, and Lazzaro said the current projection is for the district to end the fiscal year next summer with a $77,000 surplus.
School district budgets must end the year at zero, so any surplus goes toward reducing the next tax bills, Lazarro said. If a district is heading for a year-end deficit, voters in March must approve extra spending — which inflates the tax bill come June, he said.
With the possibility of hundreds of voters packing into the John D. Perkins Sr. Academy’s multi-purpose room, the fire department got special dispensation from the state fire marshal to allow in up to 340 people. Chairs, tables and a piano had to be removed from the room, which is normally permitted for up to 252, and firefighters were stationed at every exit.
That all proved unnecessary. Around 7 p.m., Fire Chief Sean Brewer announced that the room was well under capacity, and folding chairs were rolled back in.
The hour of discussion that followed was often tense, with occasional interruptions or personal digs. Some speakers claimed the school board has not been transparent. The frustration over the tax hike was obvious.
Resident Joanne Kelly urged the “haves” in the room to put themselves in the shoes of the “have nots.”
“It’s really sad when you work your whole life, and all you got is Social Security coming in, and now you’re at The Community Kitchen, feeding yourself,” she said. “And then you don’t even have the money to get there, and you don’t have a neighbor who can help you get there. But oh no, the children have the priority. That can be hard for some people to understand.”
Some speakers defended the school board, saying its members work hard to prepare budgets and don’t necessarily have control over the factors that drive large cost swings.
Perhaps the rawest moment of the night came when a woman who described herself as a longtime town resident called Moderator Ken Dassau “rude,” then launched into a rant, dropping a couple of expletives and calling the town “crap.”
Later, that drew a response from 50-year town resident Edward “Bucky” White.
“I’m sorry that people can’t get along,” he said. “… The school board is a thankless job. They try their hardest, just like the selectmen.” If you’re unhappy, he said, “run for office. But this is not a piece of crap of a town.”