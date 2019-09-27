Keene police on Thursday identified the Marlow man found dead in the city earlier this week as Joseph L. Leech, 39, of Marlow.
Police do not consider his death suspicious, Keene police Sgt. James Cemorelis said. The state medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death, he said.
On Sunday morning, people on the bike path near Pearl Street found Leech on the ground unresponsive, according to Cemorelis. Keene police were called to the scene at 8:48 a.m., according to the police department’s daily press log.
Leech’s father, Larry, said he believes his son died due to a medical issue.
Born in England, Leech served in the U.S. Navy after high school and studied respiratory therapy at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and River Valley Community College, according to his obituary.
He loved animals and the outdoors, and his faith played a large role in his life, including his passion for learning about the history of the Old Testament, the obituary said.
“His favorite thing to do was working on cars with our dad and brothers,” Leech’s sister Tamra Cole said in a Facebook message Wednesday. He loved spending time with his nephew, Cameron, and had a sense of humor that “could make any situation funny,” she added. “He also had a very loving and compassionate side to him as well.”
Leech had been booked into the Cheshire County jail Saturday morning in protective custody — a designation used when someone who is intoxicated is held temporarily for his or her own protection. He was discharged the following day at 7:42 a.m., just over an hour before he was found on the bike path, according to Major David Morey, the jail’s booking commander.
Cemorelis said the Cheshire County Department of Corrections arranged for Leech’s transportation from the jail — an isolated building along Route 101 at the southeastern edge of Keene — to a bus stop in the city after his discharge Sunday morning.
In an email Wednesday evening, Rick Van Wickler, the jail’s superintendent, said people in protective custody stay there an average of about seven hours. He said the jail generally tries to turn them over to people who can take responsibility for them.
“Those that do not have a ride anywhere (and often times they do not want a ride) we will take them to the bus station in Keene or the hospital if they feel that they need medical assistance,” Van Wickler wrote. “Most opt for the bus station. We give them a ride there as releasing them on busy Rt. 101 is not safe for pedestrian travel.”
He added, “We came to know Joseph Leech as a man who struggled terribly with alcoholism and were struck with sorrow to hear of his passing.”