BARTON, Vt. — A Marlow man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont Thursday.
David Clancy, 73, hit a guardrail when he failed to negotiate a corner in Barton, Vt., according to a news release from Vermont State Police. He was found in a nearby river with leg injuries.
The Orleans Fire Department Technical Rescue assisted in carrying Clancy up the embankment, according to a police report of the incident.
Clancy, who officials said was wearing a helmet, was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport City, Vt., and then transferred by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, according to police.
He is in critical condition this morning, according to a hospital spokeswoman.