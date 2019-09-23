A Marlow man was found dead by the Cheshire Rail Trail Sunday, according to the Cheshire County Medical Examiner's Office.
An autopsy was conducted Monday after the 39-year-old was found some 100 yards from Pearl Street, an official said.
The man's name is not being released, and the cause of death is pending further study, according to the medical examiner's office.
The medical examiner's office said the man was last seen Sunday when Keene Police dropped him off at a bus station.
Keene Police Sgt. Thaddeus Derendal declined to comment Monday morning beyond saying the death was not deemed to be suspicious, and that the medical examiner would be handling information in lieu of a police investigation.