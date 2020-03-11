MARLOW — The following were elected without contest: Thomas Fuschetto for a three-year term on the selectboard (73 votes), with Adam Plumb receiving 48 write-in votes but falling short; Kenneth R. Dassau for a two-year term as moderator (119); Anthony Davis for a one-year term as sexton (122); Jessica Mack for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds (119); Anthony Davis (120) and John Salo (95) for two three-year terms on the advisory budget committee; Jeanne Kennedy for one of two three-year terms as a library trustee on the ballot (118); and Wendy Durant for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (116).
Donna Chase received 33 write-in votes for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist, and received two write-in votes for a two-year term on the advisory budget committee. Linda Fuerderer received 24 write-in votes for a one-year term as trustees of library and 10 write-in votes for a three-year term as trustee. Anthony Davis received seven write-in votes for a three-year term on the road committee.
A total of 126 people cast ballots at the polls at the John D. Perkins Academy Tuesday, or 21.6 percent of the town’s 584 registered voters.
Marlow’s annual town meeting is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Perkins Academy.