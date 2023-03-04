MARLBOROUGH — Marlborough School District voters will consider a budget of $5.9 million and whether to allocate money for the capital reserve fund and the high-school and special-education tuition fund at Tuesday’s annual meeting.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $5,998,420. If the budget passes, the district would need to raise $3,427,579 in local property taxes, down $353,824, according to the school board.
This year’s budget proposal is $331,610 under the $6,330,030 voters approved last year.
Also on the warrant: One article asks voters to approve the district adding $10,000 to the capital reserve fund. This fund is used for renovation and reconstruction of school buildings. The full amount would come from a fund balance transfer, with no amount to be raised from taxation.
Another article asks for permission to raise $25,000 for the special-education and high-school tuition expendable trust fund. No amount would be raised from new taxes.
