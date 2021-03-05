MARLBOROUGH — Many towns and school districts across the region will hold their annual meetings this month. Here’s a look at Marlborough’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,259,245, up $35,000, or 1.6 percent, from the $2,224,245 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topic: Voters will decide whether to raise $1,702,200 to install a fiber-optic broadband network throughout Marlborough. Of that, $965,500 would be raised through municipal bonds, which Town Administrator Ellen Smith said would be refunded fully by the broadband provider Consolidated Communications and result in no additional taxation. Residents who opt to receive broadband would pay a monthly fee no greater than $10 to Consolidated, she said. Consolidated would pay for the remainder of the project. The article, which is recommended by the selectboard, requires a three-fifths majority to pass.
Other warrant articles include:
Accepting $1 million in private funds to renovate and build an addition on the Frost Free Library building. No taxpayer money would be spent on this project.
Contested races: Three candidates will square off for a pair of three-year terms as fire wardens: Craig Cashman is challenging incumbents William Coutts and Michael Goodwin.
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Marlborough School.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at Marlborough School.