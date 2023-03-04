MARLBOROUGH — Residents will vote on a variety of articles on March 14 during Marlborough’s annual elections and town meeting.
Here’s a look at what’s on the warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,578,963, up $135,852, or 6 percent, from the $2,443,111 budget voters approved last year.
If all warrant articles pass, the tax rate would increase by an estimated 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, according to Town Administrator Ellen M. Smith.
Hot topic: Voters will be asked to consider raising $550,000 to buy a fire truck, $400,000 of which would come from bonds, $75,000 from the fire equipment capital reserve fund, $66,000 from various other funds and $9,000 from donations. A three-fifths affirmative vote is required for passage.
Other warrant articles: In another article that requires a three-fifths majority to pass, voters will decide whether to raise $100,000 through bonds for stormwater projects. This is for engineering associated with installation of stormwater infrastructure in the downtown area of Church and School streets.
Also proposed is raising $25,000 for the police cruiser reserve fund, $20,000 for the highway equipment fund, $20,000 for the municipal facilities fund and $10,000 for the fire equipment fund.
Contested races: Julie Farhm and Charley Wright are running for a 3-year term as library trustee.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 1 to 9 p.m., Marlborough School, 41 Fitch Court
Meeting: Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m., Marlborough School
