MARLBOROUGH — Town voters will consider this year's school district warrant, including a $6.2 million budget proposal, at the district's annual meeting Saturday morning and vote in a contested school board race next Tuesday.
Here's a look at the Marlborough School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The district's proposed $6,152,738 operating budget is $140,398, or 2.3 percent, higher than the $6,012,340 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles:
*Withdrawing $15,000 from the district's capital reserve fund to replace a water heater at Marlborough School.
*Spending an additional $95,000 from the capital reserve fund for various projects, including energy-efficiency upgrades and parking lot resurfacing.
Contested races: Edward Bryans and incumbent Mark Polifrone are seeking a single seat on the Marlborough School Board for a one-year term.
School district meeting: The Marlborough School District annual meeting will be held Saturday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Marlborough School gymnasium. Residents will vote for school district officers Tuesday, March 9, from 1 to 9 p.m. in the same location.