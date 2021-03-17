MARLBOROUGH — Aside from making a symbolic amendment, Marlborough voters left the entire town-meeting warrant unchanged Tuesday night.
Fifty-seven of the town’s 1,743 registered voters attended the meeting in Marlborough School’s gym.
Among other votes, residents joined several other area communities in approving the installation of a fiber-optic broadband network throughout town. Marlborough’s project will total $1,702,200.
Of that, $965,500 will be raised through municipal bonds, to be fully refunded by the broadband provider, Consolidated Communications. Residents who opt into the service will pay a monthly fee no greater than $10, which will pay for the remainder of the project.
The article, which required a three-fifths majority to pass, was approved 55-2.
Another article voters approved allows the town to accept $1 million in private money raised by the Friends of the Frost Free Library 150 Committee, to renovate and build an addition to the library building. No taxpayer money will be spent on the project.
The sole article residents amended allows the town to raise $2,500 for The Community Kitchen, a Keene nonprofit that Marlborough has been contributing to for several years.
And while he was in favor of the donation, resident David Durochel argued that the article — listed on the warrant as “The Community Kitchen” — should be renamed after late resident Dolores Biron, who was a strong advocate for this annual contribution when it first started.
“She was a true leader in The Community Kitchen to ask the voters for this money,” he told the crowd, “so I think ... that this article should always be named in the spirit of continuous memory of Dolores Biron.”
With no further comments, the amended article passed unanimously.
Another article that garnered discussion Tuesday night, submitted by petition, asked the town to urge the Legislature to conduct the next round of political redistricting with transparency and without gerrymandering.
Former Town Moderator Ed Goodrich spoke in favor of the article, which appeared on some other area warrants this year, saying “this has become such a partisan game.”
“It is time that we have a nonpartisan commission do this right,” he said.
The article passed unanimously.
Residents also accepted the town’s $2,259,245 budget proposal — up $35,000, or 1.6 percent — from the budget voters approved last year.
And voters gave the green light to articles allocating funding to the town’s reassessment capital reserve fund ($24,000), highway equipment capital reserve fund ($20,000), police cruiser capital reserve fund ($15,000), road maintenance capital reserve fund ($10,000) and fire equipment capital reserve fund ($10,000).