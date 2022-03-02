MARLBOROUGH — The roughly 40 residents who gathered for the annual school district meeting Tuesday night narrowly approved a $115,000 additional the operating budget, School Board Chairman Jeffrey Miller said Wednesday morning.
The amendment which passed by a vote of 21-16, according to Miller, brings the district’s 2022-23 budget to $6,295,030.
“The end result of that is that the school budget is up about half a percent compared to this year’s budget,” Miller said. “This year’s expenses, however, were below budget. So what we really try to look at is next year’s budget compared to what we spend now. ... And that is going up about 3.4 percent.”
Proponents of the amendment want to spend the additional $115,000 on turning part-time Spanish and art teaching positions at Marlborough School into full-time positions, Miller said. Marlborough School currently shares its Spanish teacher with Chesterfield School.
Although the amendment passed, Miller said the school board has not decided yet whether it will spend the extra money in the coming year. Voters at the annual district meeting can speak about how they would like money from an amendment spent, he noted, “however, they may not dictate what it gets used for, and that can’t even be in the language of the amendment.” The five-member school board makes final spending decisions, Miller said.
In addition to the amended budget, Marlborough voters also unanimously passed the remaining two warrant articles during the roughly two-hour meeting, Miller said. Those articles add $25,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund and $10,000 to the district’s High School Tuition/Special Education Fund, both using money from any unassigned fund balance available at the end of the current fiscal year.
As a result of the amended budget, Marlborough’s school-related property taxes are projected to increase about 11.75 percent, Miller said. With the passage of the trust fund warrant articles, too, these taxes are estimated to rise $416 on a home worth $200,000.
Marlborough residents are set to vote for school district officers Tuesday, March 8, when polls will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. in the Marlborough School gymnasium. There are no contested races for school district officials this year.